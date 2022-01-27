[PODCAST] Seat of Power: Duterte readies ammo for 2022 campaign season

In this episode, Rappler reporter Pia Ranada speaks to political science professor Aries Arugay about the ammunition Duterte is readying against the people who seek to replace him in 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Lacking a dog in the fight for the presidency, President Rodrigo Duterte has no direct stake in the 2022 elections. But he is also free to conduct negative campaigning on all the candidates.

That’s exactly what he warned he would do in his remarks last Monday, January 24. Some say it’s a ploy to remain relevant in a political race Duterte lost control over when he failed to secure a presidential candidate to back.

In this new episode of Seat of Power, Rappler reporter Pia Ranada speaks to political science professor Aries Arugay about the ammunition Duterte is readying against the people who seek to replace him in 2022, what this means for the candidates themselves, and what it says about the sitting president’s role in the upcoming elections.

