WATCH: Key provinces to watch out for in the 2022 elections, and why

Will Marcos Jr. pull an upset against Robredo in areas considered to be her bailiwicks in the 2016 polls? Will Robredo’s massive campaign rallies translate to actual votes in several key provinces?

On May 9, 2022, over 65 million Filipinos are expected to vote for new leaders from the national down to the local level.

According to surveys, the presidential race is down to the two frontrunners: Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Leni Robredo, who were also rivals in the 2016 vice presidential race.

But it’s a different ballgame this time around. Will Filipinos see another neck-and-neck race like the 2016 vice presidential contest where Robredo won by a mere 263,000 votes? Or will it be an overwhelming victory like that of Duterte, who won 16 million votes with his closest rival coming in at less than 10 million?

Which places in the Philippines will deliver the crucial votes for which candidate? Find out in this video explainer, available on Rappler’s social media platforms at 6:30 pm, Friday, May 7. – Rappler.com