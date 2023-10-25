Comelec, law enforcement agencies impose curfew in Negros Oriental

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CURFEW. Officers of the Pasay City police sets up a checkpoint to strictly implement the uniform curfew hours and checking on non-APOR's passing along EDSA Extension in Pasay City on Monday evening, March 22. 2021.

Commission on Elections Central Visayas Regional Director Lionel Marco Castillano says that the curfew is a proactive measure to prevent possible vote buying, and threats against candidates and voters

CEBU, Philippines – The Regional Joint Security Control Center (RJSCC) in Central Visayas, composed of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and three law enforcement agencies, has ordered the implementation of a province-wide curfew in Negros Oriental between the hours of 10 pm to 4 am from October 28 to October 30.

Joining Comelec in the RJSCC are the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). The security group converted itself into a “special task force to enforce a curfew on the whole province of Negros Oriental.”

Lionel Marco Castillano, Comelec Central Visayas regional director, told Rappler on Wednesday, October 25, that the decision was made by the government agencies on Tuesday, October 24.

“The first purpose is to prevent vote buying. Usually, at night, the vote buying there is rampant. The second purpose is to prevent threats and intimidation against voters and candidates,” Castillano said.

The regional director described it as a proactive measure for the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, citing past experiences where voters and candidates were threatened and intimidated in late evenings.

In August, the RJSCC in Central Visayas was convened to prepare security measures for the campaign period and election day.

The entire province of Negros Oriental was put under Comelec control, through Comelec Minute Resolution No. 23-0556 on August 30, six months after the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo on March 4.

On Tuesday, the RJSCC passed Resolution No. 001, converting itself into a special task force that would implement the curfew in Negros Oriental for purposes of preventing vote buying, threats, intimidation, and violence against voters, candidates, and election workers.

The resolution states that violators of the curfew will be detained for the duration of the curfew hours and released at 5 am on the following day.

Based on Comelec’s official list, there are 26 areas in Negros Oriental that are identified as places of immediate concern.

Exemptions to the curfew

Castillano assured the public that there would be exemptions to the curfew. This included professionals who work at night and health workers.

“Just like the quarantine period, if you work at night and need to travel, just present an identification or proof of employment,” the Comelec regional director said.

Castillano confirmed that those who have emergencies or must seek immediate medical attention will also be allowed to travel during the duration of the curfew.

The Commission on Elections, along with law enforcement agencies, forms a special task force that will implement a curfew in the entire province of Negros Oriental two days before the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this coming October 30.



Based on the resolution,… pic.twitter.com/F1kk28uUjh — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) October 25, 2023

– Rappler.com