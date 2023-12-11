Hontiveros wants Quiboloy-led group probed over human trafficking, rape

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Citing informants, Senator Risa Hontiveros says women are asked to 'perform acts of sexual nature, such as washing his clothes, bathing him, cleaning his room, and massaging him'

MANILA, Philippines – Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros on Monday, December 11, filed a resolution seeking a probe into reported cases of “large-scale human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence, and child abuse” in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) under its leader Apollo Quiboloy.

In Senate Resolution 884, Hontiveros said that Quiboloy maintains a stable of women called “pastorals” who occupy prestigious positions in KOJC “because they are tasked to perform special personal tasks and errands for him.”

Citing informants, Hontiveros said that these pastorals were divided into the “inner circle” and the “inner of the innermost circle.” The latter group was asked to “perform acts of sexual nature,” such as “washing his clothes, bathing him, cleaning his room, and massaging him.”

“Some of these pastorals were still minors during their recruitment and during the period they were made to perform sexual services,” she said.

Hontiveros said that Quiboloy allegedly “coerces the members of the organization – many of whom are minors – to perform exploitative acts, such as begging in the streets and soliciting money from strangers.”

“Those who are not able to meet their quota of monies collected find themselves severely whipped, or subjected to humiliation,” Hontiveros said, citing informants.

Quiboloy, founder of megachurch KOJC, has been accused of various offenses including land grabbing, sex trafficking, fraud and misuse of visas, and money laundering. Ex-members of the church have had to seek help to fully recover from years of emotional and psychological abuse, according to a Rappler investigative report.

In 2022, Quiboloy was placed on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list, and months later, he was sanctioned in the US for “serious human rights abuse.” Quiboloy has said it was a “badge of honor” to be at the center of such a controversy. But since then, he has faced repercussions not just offline, but online as well.

Hontiveros’ resolution comes as the House of Representatives is probing Quiboloy-owned network Sonshine Media Network International or SMNI over alleged spreading of fake news, particularly the claim of one of its hosts that House Speaker Martin Romualdez had spent P1.8 billion in travel expenses, attributing the information to a Senate employee. – Rappler.com

