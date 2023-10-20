Marcos seeks help of Gulf states in ensuring peace in South China Sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Marcos makes only a quick mention of the South China Sea in a speech during a closed-door meeting in the ASEAN-GCC, but it highlights his administration's pushback against Beijing in the contested waterway

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. again raised the issue of the South China Sea to the international stage, this time in the presence of top government officials in the Middle East.

“It is imperative that we work together to promote peace, security, and stability in both our regions, the South China Sea, and the Arabian Sea, grounded on the rules-based international order to ensure stability and prosperity of our countries and the rest of the world,” Marcos said during the first-ever summit between the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Friday, October 20.

Six countries comprise the GCC – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

“Peace and stability are indispensable to ensuring continued prosperity in our respective regions and of the world,” he added.

The portion on the maritime dispute formed only a small part of his speech during a closed-door meeting in the summit, but it underscored the Marcos administration’s pushback against China in the West Philippine Sea.

The West Philippine Sea is only a part of the bigger South China Sea, which Beijing insists it fully owns, even though an arbitral tribunal already ruled against the Asian superpower’s all-encompassing claim over the vast waterway in 2016.

Just last month, the Philippine president called on ASEAN leaders during a summit in Jakarta to stand against the “dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels in the South China Sea.”

Tensions has risen in the maritime region in recent months, as seen by a series of documented events that grabbed international headlines – China’s laser-pointing at a Philippine Coast Guard vessel in February, its installation of a floating barrier to block Filipinos from fishing in Bajo de Masinloc, and its firing a water-cannon at Philippine ships on a resupply mission to an outpost in the West Philippine Sea, among other things. – Rappler.com