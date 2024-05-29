Oil spill wreaks havoc in Aklan town, authorities rush to contain damage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Coast Guard personnel in Aklan prepare oil spill booms to contain the spread of the oil slick in the waters of New Washington.

The oil spill, originating from a vessel at a shipyard in Aklan, results in serious environmental damage and the suspension of fishing activities

AKLAN, Philippines – Authorities deployed oil spill booms to contain a slick that has begun to affect local fishing communities, with reports of dead fish and oil-coated birds unable to fly, in a town in Aklan province on Monday, May 27.

The spill, originating from a vessel at Metallica Shipyard in New Washington town, has resulted in serious environmental damage and the suspension of fishing activities in affected areas.

The vessel, under maintenance, was destabilized by rising seawater caused by Typhoon Aghon, which resulted in erratic movements that damaged an oil container on board, said Engineer Jonathan Salvador, owner of Metallica Shipyard.

Salvador said the rope underneath the vessel was entangled, causing it to move erratically.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it was investigating the oil spill that has so far polluted the coastal areas of New Washington since Monday.

“It was a freak accident. We are awaiting the results of the PCG’s investigation,” Salvador said.

He said the vessel’s owner was willing to shoulder the damages.

No injuries have been reported so far.

New Washington Mayor Jessica Panambo issued Executive Order No. 34, suspending all fishing activities in the vicinity of Metallica Shipyard and extending to Barangay Polo Districts 1, 2, and 3, including Pinamuk-an and along Lagatik River, Sitio Malogo, Kamingawan, Riverside in Poblacion, and as far as Sitio Kamanggahan in Barangay Tambak.

Panambo has created a task force to coordinate response efforts among local government agencies. The task force includes the PCG, the municipal police, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), and the Maritime police.

New Washington is renowned for its oysters, a major source of income for local fishermen, with many sold to prime hotels and seafood restaurants in Metro Manila. The oil spill threatens this critical livelihood.

It was not the first time for the vessel to figure in an accident. In November 2023, it damaged fishing traps while enroute to the Metallica Shipyard from Iloilo.

Salvador attributed that accident to the crew’s unfamiliarity with the local terrain. – Rappler.com