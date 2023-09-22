Margielyn Didal trying to regain top form after injury for Asian Games title defense

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Cebuana skateboarder Margielyn Didal is expected to deliver again after bagging one of the Philippines' four gold medals in the previous Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Margielyn Didal wants to take her title-retention bid in the Asian Games one step at a time as she continues to rediscover her top form a year after fracturing her left ankle.

The Cebuana skateboarder is expected to deliver again after Didal bagged one of the Philippines’ four gold medals in the 2018 edition in Jakarta, Indonesia when she ruled the women’s street event.

“My goal is to make it to the finals. From there, I’ll try to get to the podium,” said Didal, who arrived in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday, September 20.

Didal gained national attention in 2018 as part of the all-female crew that won gold medals in Jakarta, joining weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and golfers Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Lois Kaye Go.

She went on to win two more mints in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and represented the country in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Her career got put on hold when she sustained the injury during the Red Bull Skate Levels tourney last year in Brazil.

“I was forced to stop 11 months ago because of my injury. As of now, I’m focused on my recovery to regain my confidence and get comfy with my board,” said Didal, who trained in Thailand before she flew to China.

Didal will serve as the Philippines’ flag bearer alongside pole vault star EJ Obiena in the opening ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Saturday, September 23.

She will begin her title defense in the qualification on September 26. – Rappler.com