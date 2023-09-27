Hobbling Margielyn Didal stumbles in Asian Games title defense

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Skateboarding star Margielyn Didal fell flat in her title-retention bid in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China and finished at eighth and last place in the women’s street final on Wednesday, September 27.

An ankle injury hampered Didal from landing the tricks she usually makes as she failed to win a medal, much less replicate her triumph in the 2018 edition in Jakarta, Indonesia.

She finished with a best score of 23.39 points in the runs portion and then bungled her chance to raise her tally after a series of stumbles in the tricks phase.

Although hobbling, the Cebuana tried to push through in the tricks round with hopes of improving her standing but to no avail.

Didal – who fractured her left ankle a year ago in Brazil – appeared to hurt her right arm after an unsuccessful second trick attempt then fell hard in her third try before she decided to skip the rest of the stage.

China secured the two highest podium spots as Cui Chenxi bagged gold with 242.62 points, while Zeng Wenhui clinched silver with 236.61 points.

Despite being the third youngest competitor in the final, the 13-year-old Cui stamped her class with best scores of 79.14 points in the runs and 80.31 and 83.17 in the tricks.

Japan’s Miyu Ito copped bronze with 221.59 points. – Rappler.com