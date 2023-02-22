‘Yes or yes?’: Skateboarding star Margielyn Didal is engaged

ALL LOVE. Margielyn Didal (right) and Jozel Manzanares celebrate their eighth anniversary with a ring.

MANILA, Philippines – Skateboarding star Margielyn Didal took her years-long relationship with Jozel Manzanares to the next level after proposing on Tuesday, February 21.

The couple were celebrating their eighth anniversary at the Soul Sierra in Cebu when the Olympian popped the big question.

What was supposed to be an intimate dinner slowly unfurled into becoming a lovely night full of rose petals adorning the tables and the spiral staircase.

“Happy 8th Anniversary mybytch and cheers to our new [beginning],” said Didal on her Instagram post.

Didal has been on a break from competition after suffering a traumatic injury in October 2022 while competing in the Red Bull Skate competition in Brazil.

She dislocated and fractured her left ankle, leading to immediate surgery and the implant of a titanium plate in her left ankle.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medalist was also recently recognized in the Senate plenary by Senator Pia Cayetano for her exemplary contribution to Philippine sports.

During the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Didal got a crack at an Olympic medal after qualifying for the women’s street finals.

Although she failed to land on the podium, the Filipina turned out to be a social media sensation for her notable display of sportsmanship, fun vibe during the competition, and amusing online posts, including her meet-up with all-time great Tony Hawk. – Rappler.com