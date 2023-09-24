9-year-old Filipina advances to Asian Games skateboarding final

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

YOUNG ONE. Mazel Paris Alegado represents the Philippines in skateboarding.

The youngest member of Team Philippines, skateboarder Mazel Paris Alegado, earns her place in the women's park final of the Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Nine-year-old Filipina skateboarder Mazel Paris Alegado advanced to the final of the women’s park event of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Sunday, September 24.

The youngest member of Team Philippines, Alegado finished seventh in the qualification with a best score of 56.96 points to earn her place in the eight-woman finale set on Monday at the Qiantang Roller Sports Centre.

Alegado posted 44.86 points in her first run before she hiked her score to 56.96 in her second run.

Japan’s Hinano Kusaki topped the qualification with 78.06 points followed by China’s Mao Jiasi (77.06) and Japan’s Mei Sugawara (75.33).

Alegado is based in the United States.

She is part of the Philippines’ five-skateboarder crew that includes Margielyn Didal, who will try to defend her women’s street crown starting on Tuesday, September 26.

Also representing the country in skateboarding are Jericho Jojit Francisco (men’s park) and Renzo Mark Feliciano and Motic Panugalinog (men’s street). – Rappler.com