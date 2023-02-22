LTFRB: No more traditional jeepneys after June 30 | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

It’s the end of the road for Individual operators of traditional jeepneys. They will not be allowed to ply their routes beyond June 30, unless they join a cooperative or a corporation.

Manila Representative Bienvenido Abante lashes out at University of the Philippines professor who testifies to the need for a SOGIE law.

The Philippines joins the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or R-SEP, the world’s largest trade pact. The Senate votes Tuesday, February 21 to concur with the ratification.

SpaceX announces its Starlink internet service is now available in the Philippines. Users can go to Starlink’s website and input their address in the country to check availability of the satellite internet service in their area, with promised speeds of up to 200 Mbps.

Skateboarding star Margielyn Didal takes her years-long relationship with Jozel Manzanares to the next level after proposing.

Filipino dancing act Power Duo once again impresses judges and viewers during the grand finals of America’s Got Talent: All Stars. Real-life couple Jervin and Anjanette, perform to “In The Stars” by Benson Boone.

Mark your calendars, ARMYs! Jimin is the next BTS member to make his solo debut. BIGHIT Music releases a 35-second teaser for Jimin’s album, which will be titled Face. — Rappler.com