Ladon inches closer to Paris berth, Marvin also advances in Olympic boxing qualifier

WINNER. Rogen Ladon in action for the Philippines in the Boxam Elite Tournament in Spain.

Rogen Ladon advances to the third round, while John Marvin emerges triumphant in his opening bout as they both clinch stoppage wins in the World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxers Rogen Ladon and John Marvin claimed emphatic wins to progress in the World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Olympics in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

Ladon advanced to the third round, while Marvin emerged triumphant in his opening bout as they both clinched stoppage victories on Wednesday, March 6 (Thursday, March 7, Manila time).

An Olympian in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Ladon inched closer to a coveted Paris berth following a second-round knockout of Morocco’s Said Mortaji in the men’s 51kg class.

Ladon stamped his class in the first round as evidenced by all five judges scoring in his favor before he completely dismantled his Moroccan foe, with the fight officially ending with 1:01 minute left in the second round.

Needing a top-four finish to book a return trip to the Olympics, Ladon battles Great Britain’s Kiaran MacDonald in the last 16 on Sunday, March 10.

Meanwhile, Marvin gave Iran’s Pouria Amiri the boot after an RSC (referee stops contest) victory in the men’s 92kg category.

Estonian referee Dmitri Meliss halted the bout at the start of the second round, allowing Marvin to proceed to the next phase where he will face Togo’s Kevin Kuadjovi.

The top four boxers in the men’s 92kg division will qualify for Paris.

While six of the 10 boxers the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines sent to Busto Arsizio have won, Hergie Bacyadan joined Riza Pasuit in the list of early victims as she got eliminated in the women’s 75kg class.

Bacyadan, one of the Philippines’ four gold medalists in the recent Boxam Elite Tournament in Spain, bowed to Brazil’s Viviane Pereira via a 3-2 split decision in her maiden fight.

Carlo Paalam (men’s 57kg) and Aira Villegas (women’s 50kg) open their respective campaigns on Friday, March 8. – Rappler.com