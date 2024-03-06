Fajardo, Chavez advance to next round of Olympic boxing qualifier

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

POWER. Mark Ashley Fajardo in action for the Philippines in the Boxam Elite Tournament in Spain.

Mark Ashley Fajardo and Ronald Chavez Jr. join Rogen Ladon and Nesthy Petecio in the second round of the World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Olympics following a pair of contrasting victories

MANILA, Philippines – Two more Filipino boxers survived their first-round assignments in the World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Olympics in Busto Arsizio, Italy, on Tuesday, March 5.

Ronald Chavez Jr. and Mark Ashley Fajardo joined Rogen Ladon and Nesthy Petecio in the second round following a pair of contrasting victories.

Fajardo punched his ticket to the second round with a bang after a third-round knockout of Portugal’s Albertino Monteiro in the men’s 63.5kg category.

Argentinian referee Roberto Fernando Servide halted the bout with 43 seconds left in the third and final round after Fajardo floored Monteiro with a well-timed right hook to the head.

Meanwhile, Chavez squeaked past Cape Verde’s Bruno Fernandes de Barros with a 3-2 split decision win in the men’s 71kg division.

Chavez escaped as three judges scored 29-28 in his favor, with the other two having it 30-27 for Fernandes de Barros.

Both Fajardo and Chavez need to reach at least the semifinals of their respective weight classes to book their tickets to Paris.

Seeing action on Wednesday are Ladon (men’s 51kg), Hergie Bacyadan (women’s 75kg), and John Marvin (men’s 92kg).

Ladon battles Morroco’s Said Mortaji next in his division, where the top four boxers will advance to the Olympics.

Carlo Paalam (men’s 57kg), Aira Villegas (women’s 50kg), and Claudine Veloso (women’s 54kg) will start their campaigns on Friday, March 8, after the three received first-round byes.

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines sent 10 boxers to Busto Arsizio as the federation hopes more will join Olympic-bound Eumir Marcial. – Rappler.com