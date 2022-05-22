Eumir Marcial dominates as Filipino boxers punch way to 3 SEA Games golds

Filipino boxers Eumir Marcial, Rogen Ladon, and Ian Clark Bautista top their respective weight classes as the Philippines breaches the 50-gold mark in the SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – Eumir Marcial and the national boxing team delivered as expected as they churned out three golds in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Sunday, May 22.

An Olympic bronze medalist, Marcial ruled the men’s -75kg anew, while Rogen Ladon and Ian Clark Bautista also triumphed to help the Philippines breach the 50-gold mark.

Marcial handily beat Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho of Timor Leste through a first-round stoppage win as he captured his fourth straight SEA Games gold and third consecutive in the middleweight division.

Ladon also retained his gold after topping the men’s -52kg final against home bet Tran Van Thao of Vietnam.

Fighting before a Bac Ninh Stadium crowd that rooted for Tran, Ladon hacked out a split decision victory by earning the nod of three of the five judges.

While Marcial and Ladon extended their respective SEA Games reigns, Bautista finally broke through as he captured his first gold in the biennial meet.

Bautista, a bronze medalist in the 2019 SEA Games, pulled off a unanimous decision win over Myanmar’s Naing Latt to reign in the men’s -57kg.

Irish Magno fell short of completing the Philippines’ four-gold sweep for the day after a split decision loss to Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam in the women’s -51kg finals.

Overall, the Philippines won 3 golds, 1 silver, and 5 bronzes as all of the nine Filipino boxers who saw action in Vietnam clinched medals.

In arguably the biggest upset of the boxing competition, Olympic silver winner Nesthy Petecio settled for bronze after a stunning semifinal defeat to Vietnam’s Tran Thi Linh in the women’s -60kg.

Josie Gabuco, James Palicte, Marjon Pianar, and Riza Pasuit nailed bronzes as well.

Thailand emerged as the best performing country in boxing with 4 golds, 2 silvers, and 4 bronzes, while host Vietnam placed third with 3 golds, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze. – Rappler.com