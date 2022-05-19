Finals-bound Eumir Marcial powers PH boxing medal march

EASY WORK. Eumir Marcial makes quick work of his Thai foe to advance to the men's middleweight finals.

Eumir Marcial and Rogen Ladon advance to the finals of their respective weight classes as all nine Filipino boxers sent to the Vietnam SEA Games will return home with medals

MANILA, Philippines – Eumir Marcial powered the Philippines’ boxing medal charge in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam as he advanced to the men’s -75kg finals on Thursday, May 19.

The Olympic bronze medalist battered Thailand’s Peerapat Yeasungnoen in a dominant stoppage win to move on the cusp of his fourth straight SEA Games gold and third consecutive in the middleweight division.

Knowing he has the advantage in experience and power, Marcial peppered Yeasungnoen with punches before the referee halted the bout in the second round.

Marcial will face Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho of Timor Leste for the gold on Sunday, May 22.

Rogen Ladon also booked his ticket to the gold medal match after hacking out a split decision victory over Thailand’s Thanarat Saengphet in their men’s -52kg semifinals.

The reigning flyweight champion, Ladon will defend his throne against Thao Tran Van of Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Josie Gabuco (women’s -48kg) and James Palicte (men’s -63kg) saw their title-retention hopes quashed as they lost in the semifinals.

Gabuco – a five-time SEA Games champion – fell to Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat, while Palicte bowed to Indonesia’s Farrand Papendang.

Riza Pasuit (women’s -57kg) also crashed out in the semifinals against Thi Vy Vuong of Vietnam as she, Gabuco, and Palicte settled for bronzes.

All of the nine Filipino boxers sent to Vietnam will return home with medals, with Nesthy Petecio, Ian Clark Bautista, Irish Magno, and Marjon Pianar guaranteed of bronzes.

Petecio (women’s -60kg), Bautista (men’s -57kg), Magno (women’s -51kg), and Pianar (men’s -69kg) will see action in the semifinals on Friday. – Rappler.com