Former UP captain CJ Cansino boosts Iloilo in MPBL

CAPTAIN. CJ Cansino in action for the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

All set for the pros, CJ Cansino brings with him a wealth of experience after playing in the UAAP finals for four consecutive seasons with the UP Fighting Maroons and the UST Growling Tigers

MANILA, Philippines – Former UP star CJ Cansino will begin his professional career in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) as he signed with the Iloilo United Royals.

Iloilo announced the addition of the Fighting Maroons captain on Friday, January 12, as it gears up for the next MPBL season.

Cansino brings with him a wealth of experience after playing in the UAAP finals for four consecutive seasons with UP and the UST Growling Tigers.

He helped the Growling Tigers reach the Season 82 title series and saw action in the last three finals after transferring to UP, winning a historic championship with the Fighting Maroons in Season 84 in 2022.

Regarded one of the best shooters in college, Cansino ended his final season with averages of 10.9 points on a 36% clip from three-point land with 3.1 rebounds as UP fell short of the Season 86 crown against La Salle.

Cansino joins an Iloilo side that hopes to do better this year after an early playoff exit last season.

The Royals reached the MPBL playoffs as the No. 8 team in the South Division, but they got the boot from eventual finalist Bacoor City Strikers, 2-1, in their best-of-three series. – Rappler.com