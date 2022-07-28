EJ Obiena vaults to career-high world No. 3

EJ Obiena continues to soar as he clinches the third spot in the latest pole vault world rankings behind Olympic medalists Armand Duplantis and Chris Nilsen

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pole vault superstar EJ Obiena once again rose to new heights as he climbed to third place in the latest world rankings on Thursday, July 28.

The 26-year-old improved from his previous career-high of No. 5 after his historic bronze medal win at the World Athletics Championships, where he also reset his personal mark with a 5.94-meter jump despite having lingering COVID-19 symptoms.

Obiena now sits directly behind prodigious Olympic champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden and second-ranked Chris Nilsen of the United States – both of whom he joined at the podium in the recent world championships in Oregon, USA.

The Filipino Olympian amassed 1,408 points, barely trailing Nilsen’s 1,435. Meanwhile, Duplantis is still head and shoulders above the rest with a massive 1,612-point tally.

Obiena eyes another round of stellar outings in the next few weeks: a Diamond League event in Poland on Saturday, August 6 (Sunday, August 7, Manila time), and the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix on Monday, August 8 (Tuesday, August 9, Manila time).

Ultimately, Obiena is seeking another Olympic berth in the 2024 Paris Games, where he has a shot to bring home the Philippines’ first medal in pole vault.

– Rappler.com