Gilas Pilipinas
Gilas Pilipinas
Asian Games

Gilas 3×3 survives Kazakhstan to reach Asian Games quarterfinals

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas 3×3 survives Kazakhstan to reach Asian Games quarterfinals

TOGETHER. Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 in action in the 19th Asian Games men's 3x3 basketball competition.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Facebook page

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 escapes from a Kazakhstan sudden death to set up a quarterfinal clash with South Korea

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 earned its place in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games men’s 3×3 basketball after a thrilling 15-14 victory over Kazakhstan in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, September 30.

John Rey Pasaol and Bismarck Lina finished with 5 and 4 points, respectively, and delivered down the stretch as the Philippines set up a quarterfinal clash with South Korea later on Saturday.

Lina scored back-to-back buckets for a 14-12 lead with 30 seconds remaining before Pasaol iced the game as Kazakhstan ran out of time to equalize.

Bogdan Rabchenyuk missed the potential game-winning two-pointer for the Kazakhs with two ticks left, with Bryan Sajonia securing the rebound to seal the Filipinos’ win.

Justine Sanchez also chalked up 4 points in the triumph, while Sajonia chimed in 2 points and 6 rebounds as the Philippines bounced back from its first loss to Mongolia a day prior.

Ramazan Samsin posted 8 points and 5 rebounds in the losing effort.

Gilas 3×3 faces South Korea, which clinched an outright quarterfinal berth after topping Group B, at 8:55 pm, Saturday. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Asian basketball

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3

Philippine basketball