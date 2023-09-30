This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOGETHER. Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 in action in the 19th Asian Games men's 3x3 basketball competition.

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 escapes from a Kazakhstan sudden death to set up a quarterfinal clash with South Korea

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 earned its place in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games men’s 3×3 basketball after a thrilling 15-14 victory over Kazakhstan in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, September 30.

John Rey Pasaol and Bismarck Lina finished with 5 and 4 points, respectively, and delivered down the stretch as the Philippines set up a quarterfinal clash with South Korea later on Saturday.

Lina scored back-to-back buckets for a 14-12 lead with 30 seconds remaining before Pasaol iced the game as Kazakhstan ran out of time to equalize.

Bogdan Rabchenyuk missed the potential game-winning two-pointer for the Kazakhs with two ticks left, with Bryan Sajonia securing the rebound to seal the Filipinos’ win.

Justine Sanchez also chalked up 4 points in the triumph, while Sajonia chimed in 2 points and 6 rebounds as the Philippines bounced back from its first loss to Mongolia a day prior.

Ramazan Samsin posted 8 points and 5 rebounds in the losing effort.

Gilas 3×3 faces South Korea, which clinched an outright quarterfinal berth after topping Group B, at 8:55 pm, Saturday. – Rappler.com