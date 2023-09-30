SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 earned its place in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games men’s 3×3 basketball after a thrilling 15-14 victory over Kazakhstan in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, September 30.
John Rey Pasaol and Bismarck Lina finished with 5 and 4 points, respectively, and delivered down the stretch as the Philippines set up a quarterfinal clash with South Korea later on Saturday.
Lina scored back-to-back buckets for a 14-12 lead with 30 seconds remaining before Pasaol iced the game as Kazakhstan ran out of time to equalize.
Bogdan Rabchenyuk missed the potential game-winning two-pointer for the Kazakhs with two ticks left, with Bryan Sajonia securing the rebound to seal the Filipinos’ win.
Justine Sanchez also chalked up 4 points in the triumph, while Sajonia chimed in 2 points and 6 rebounds as the Philippines bounced back from its first loss to Mongolia a day prior.
Ramazan Samsin posted 8 points and 5 rebounds in the losing effort.
Gilas 3×3 faces South Korea, which clinched an outright quarterfinal berth after topping Group B, at 8:55 pm, Saturday. – Rappler.com
