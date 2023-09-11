FINAL RANKINGS: Germany leads European domination in FIBA World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TITLE MATCH. Serbia's Bogdan Bogdanovic and Germany's Daniel Theis in action during the FIBA World Cup finale.

Germany captures the 2023 FIBA World Cup championship as European squads – from the traditional favorites to surprise performers – dominate the top rankings

MANILA, Philippines – Germany ruled the 2023 FIBA World Cup after outlasting Serbia, 83-77, in a surprise all-European finale that highlighted the continent’s dominant run in international hoop action.

Canada slipped past USA in a thrilling 127-118 overtime win for bronze in the battle-for-third duel – which many had tipped as the potential title showdown as both squads paraded a bevy of NBA stars.

Latvia, the Baltic nation emerging as the tournament’s biggest surprise, finished fifth right on its World Cup debut.

Fellow European squads – Lithuania, Slovenia, Italy, and Spain – took the next few spots as Australia rounded out the top 10 in the 32-team field.

Here are the countries’ final rankings and their tournament records:

Germany – 8-0 Serbia – 6-2 Canada – 6-2 USA – 5-3 Latvia – 6-2 Lithuania – 6-2 Slovenia – 5-3 Italy – 4-4 Spain – 3-2 Australia – 3-2 Montenegro – 3-2 Puerto Rico – 3-2 Brazil – 3-2 Dominican Republic – 3-2 Greece – 2-3 Georgia – 2-3 South Sudan – 3-2 France – 3-2 Japan – 3-2 Egypt – 2-3 Finland – 2-3 New Zealand – 2-3 Lebanon – 2-3 Philippines – 1-4 Mexico – 2-3 Angola – 1-4 Cote d’Ivoire – 1-4 Cape Verde – 1-4 China – 1-4 Venezuela – 0-5 Iran – 0-5 Jordan 0-5

– Rappler.com