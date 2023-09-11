FINAL RANKINGS: Germany leads European domination in FIBA World Cup

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Germany ruled the 2023 FIBA World Cup after outlasting Serbia, 83-77, in a surprise all-European finale that highlighted the continent’s dominant run in international hoop action.
Canada slipped past USA in a thrilling 127-118 overtime win for bronze in the battle-for-third duel – which many had tipped as the potential title showdown as both squads paraded a bevy of NBA stars.
Latvia, the Baltic nation emerging as the tournament’s biggest surprise, finished fifth right on its World Cup debut.
Fellow European squads – Lithuania, Slovenia, Italy, and Spain – took the next few spots as Australia rounded out the top 10 in the 32-team field.
Here are the countries’ final rankings and their tournament records:
- Germany – 8-0
- Serbia – 6-2
- Canada – 6-2
- USA – 5-3
- Latvia – 6-2
- Lithuania – 6-2
- Slovenia – 5-3
- Italy – 4-4
- Spain – 3-2
- Australia – 3-2
- Montenegro – 3-2
- Puerto Rico – 3-2
- Brazil – 3-2
- Dominican Republic – 3-2
- Greece – 2-3
- Georgia – 2-3
- South Sudan – 3-2
- France – 3-2
- Japan – 3-2
- Egypt – 2-3
- Finland – 2-3
- New Zealand – 2-3
- Lebanon – 2-3
- Philippines – 1-4
- Mexico – 2-3
- Angola – 1-4
- Cote d’Ivoire – 1-4
- Cape Verde – 1-4
- China – 1-4
- Venezuela – 0-5
- Iran – 0-5
- Jordan 0-5
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.