LIVE UPDATES: FIBA World Cup 2023 – August 27 games

Gilas Pilipinas and Angola look to recover from separate heartbreaks in a crucial 8 pm FIBA World Cup main event at the Araneta Coliseum, while powerhouses Italy and Dominican Republic measure each other's strengths at 4 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The 2023 FIBA World Cup rolls on in its host nations Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, with all teams getting a great feel for the competition in their respective group phases.

More elite basketball action is in store as the third day of the near three-week long tournament starts on Sunday, August 27, as Filipino fans hope for a breakthrough Gilas Pilipinas win on very familiar grounds at the Araneta Coliseum.

SMART ARANETA COLISEUM

Italy vs Dominican Republic

Two favored teams in Group A clash to begin the Araneta Coliseum double-header as Italy slugs it out with the Dominican Republic at 4 pm.

Simone Fontecchio and Karl-Anthony Towns were as good as advertised in their respective opening matches, and both teams expect their stars to do more of the same in a pivotal game of two unbeaten nations.

Philippines vs Angola

In another crucial Group A clash, both Gilas Pilipinas and Angola look to brush off the heartbreak of their opening matches by venting their ire on each other in an expectedly physical 8 pm encounter.

The Philippines lost to Dominican Republic in a tight one, while Angola also gave Italy a fight in the World Cup opener.

Jordan Clarkson, June Mar Fajardo, and AJ Edu look to keep momentum high in what will more than likely be a booming Araneta home crowd, while Angola again banks on NBA player Bruno Fernando and lead guard Childe Dundao for leadership.

MALL OF ASIA ARENA

Montenegro vs Egypt

The plight of the underdogs continue at the Mall of Asia Arena as world No. 55 Egypt takes on No. 18 Montenegro at 4:45 pm.

The likes of Assem Marei and Amr El Gendy will have their hands full and then some trying to contain the Black Mountain pillar Nikola Vucevic, who erupted for 27 points and 10 rebounds against Mexico in the opener.

Lithuania vs Mexico

Like Egypt before it, Mexico will also have another tough assignment ahead at 8:45 pm as it takes on world No. 8 Lithuania.

Pako Cruz is expected to lead a valiant upset charge, but the combined strength of a Jonas Valanciunas-led opposition may just be too much for now to overcome.

