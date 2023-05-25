FilOil: NU keeps Ateneo winless as Tab Baldwin ejected; Perpetual stretches streak

DO IT ALL. Kean Baclaan stuffs the stat sheet for the NU Bulldogs.

Kean Baclaan shows the way for NU as Ateneo drops to 0-2 in a loss where head coach Tab Baldwin gets thrown out

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning UAAP champion Ateneo remained winless in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup after a 76-69 loss to NU that saw Blue Eagles coach Tab Baldwin ejected at the San Juan Arena on Thursday, May 25.

Kean Baclaan churned out all-around numbers of 26 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds as the Bulldogs fended off a third-quarter comeback from Ateneo to improve to 3-1.

Fresh from a 25-point defeat to UP on Wednesday, the Blue Eagles played without Baldwin in the last two periods after he incurred a double technical foul for continuous complaining midway through the second quarter.

Even sans Baldwin, though, Ateneo stormed back from a 14-point deficit, 28-42, and pulled level at 57-57 late in the third frame behind Kai Ballungay, Forthsky Padrigao, and Geo Chiu.

But Baclaan beat the third-quarter buzzer with a stepback three-pointer for a 60-57 edge and NU did not relinquish the upper hand again.

John Figueroa backstopped Baclaan with 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Mike Malonzo added 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Filipino-American guard Jared Brown, who will debut in the UAAP in Season 86, put up 13 points and 2 steals for the Blue Eagles, who dropped to 0-2.

Ballungay tallied a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in the losing effort.

Meanwhile, FEU claimed its second win in five games after coasting to a 95-58 thrashing of the hapless FAITH Colleges.

Tamaraws guard Luke Felipe recorded nearly half of the Bravehearts’ total output as he dropped 27 points in the rout, including the layup that gave his side its biggest lead of the game at 95-56 with under a minute remaining.

Lloyd Dimawala posted 15 points for FAITH Colleges, which sits at 10th and last place in the UAAP bracket with a 0-6 record.

Over in the NCAA bracket, Perpetual strengthened its hold on the top spot with a 94-81 beating of cellar-dwelling Arellano.

Arthur Roque led six Altas players in double figures by netting 20 points on top of 7 rebounds and 3 blocks to steer Perpetual to its third straight triumph and sixth overall in seven games.

John Abis provided a double-double of 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Altas, who kept the Chiefs winless in five matches.

San Beda improved to 2-3 after an 84-78 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College led by the one-two punch of Emman Tagle and Bryan Sajonia.

Tagle delivered 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Sajonia chalked up 23 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals as the Red Lions forged a tie with the Generals at sixth place. – Rappler.com