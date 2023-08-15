Spain earns 1st FIFA Women’s World Cup final, downs Sweden in frenzied finish

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Spain guts out a thrilling 2-1 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal finish over Sweden after 80 scoreless minutes for its first-ever final berth

Olga Carmona struck late to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday, August 15 and send the Iberians into a first FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

Carmona’s 90th-minute strike from long-range pinged off the crossbar and into the goal two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park.

Salma Paralluelo, the quarterfinal hero against the Netherlands, put Spain in the lead with the opening goal in the 81st minute, breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.

Less than a year after a player revolt tore the squad apart, ‘La Roja’ will have the chance to lift the trophy on Sunday, August 20, when they face co-hosts Australia or England in the championship match. – Rappler.com