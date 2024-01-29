Major catch: UP Maroons lure UE standout Rey Remogat

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UE guard Rey Remogat, the runner-up in the UAAP MVP race last season, crosses over to the UP Maroons

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines scored a major talent in one of the most surprising moves in the collegiate basketball off-season.

The UP Fighting Maroons lured University of the East (UE) star Rey Remogat to their side, with the UAAP Season 86 Mythical Five member tipped to become a more than capable replacement to star guard JD Cagulangan next year.

Remogat – the runner-up in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race behind La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao – will redshirt in Season 87 this year, but will be eligible to play for two more seasons starting Season 88 in 2025.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to UE for providing me with the opportunity to be where I am today. I will forever be indebted to all of you for the opportunity you gave in shaping my present and future,” Remogat said.

“But now it’s time for me to make a decision for what my family needs and where I can grow as an athlete. This decision is not easy, but it is a necessary step in my journey. After careful consideration with my family and loved ones, I believe the next step of my career is playing for the UP Fighting Maroons in Season 88-89.”

Remogat averaged 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 2 steals in Season 86, amassing a total of 85.929 statistical points, the yardstick for the MVP honors.

The arrival of the former Red Warriors standout comes after the Fighting Maroons fell short of the Season 86 crown at the hands of Quiambao and the Green Archers.

“We love the current guards that we have, but of course, we’re excited to have a player like Noy,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

“We saw how he made UE competitive so he is a big factor for our future,” added Monteverde, who recently inked a five-year contract extension with the Maroons.

State U looks to continue its winning ways in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament after advancing to the championship series for three consecutive seasons, ruling Season 84.

UP’s backcourt this year will be helmed by Cagulangan, Gerry Abadiano, Harold Alarcon, Chicco Briones, Janjan Felicilda, and Terrence Fortea. — Rappler.com