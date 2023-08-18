Overcoming string of injuries, AJ Edu makes strong case for FIBA World Cup spot

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fit-again AJ Edu proves he can be a steady force when healthy as he vies for a spot in Gilas Pilipinas' final 12-man lineup for the FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Cracking the final roster seemed like a long shot for AJ Edu at the start of Gilas Pilipinas’ buildup for the FIBA World Cup.

The 23-year-old big man sat out all six tune-up games against teams from Estonia, Finland, Ukraine, and Lithuania during the Filipinos’ training camp in Europe in July as he endured an ankle injury.

But a fit-again Edu has made a convincing case for the 12-man lineup, owing to his steady play for the Philippines in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China earlier this August.

With frontcourt partner Kai Sotto missing the China tiff, Edu averaged 8.5 points in four games against Senegal and Iran as the Filipinos finished with a 3-1 record.

“Definitely hard to stay present at that time because you do not know what the future holds, especially with those type of injuries,” said Edu on Tuesday, August 15.

“But you just got to take it day by day and take each day as it comes and just give your best effort and eventually that consistency and that persistence adds up to being back on the court and being able to represent again.”

Injuries have derailed Edu in several phases of his basketball career.

A standout for Gilas Boys, the 6-foot-10 Edu got sidelined for the rest of the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his right knee just two minutes into their opening game.

He sustained two more knee injuries during his US NCAA stint with the University of Toledo.

Edu tore his right meniscus again in 2020 and suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in 2021 as he played just four games for the Rockets over those two seasons.

The string of knee injuries could have easily discouraged Edu from making a comeback, but he said his faith and his support system helped him overcome that “tough period” in his life.

“I’m thankful for the Lord and I’m faithful in those situations and that everything works together for good,” said Edu.

“Just being able to play in China, represent [the Philippines] again after such a long time, and then do so while making an impact is just a testament to the people and testament of my faith in the Lord.”

Set for his official Gilas Pilipinas debut on home soil, Edu said he wants to make Filipino fans proud as they stuck with him through the ups and downs.

“Even when I was injured, I could still feel that love. So now that I have the opportunity to represent them on the court, I’ll just do so – give my best to represent them more,” Edu said.

Gilas Pilipinas will open its World Cup campaign against Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on August 25, with Edu bracing for a potential matchup with Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

“I’d say I’ll just do my best if I get to guard him,” Edu said of the seven-foot Towns.

“I’m just going to go out there, enjoy it. It is my dream to play at the highest level – against NBA players –so it is just going to be a real exciting experience for me so I’m just going to learn as much as I can.”

– Rappler.com