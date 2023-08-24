‘Deepest cut’: Chot Reyes bares ‘difficult’ choice for Gilas Pilipinas’ final lineup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GEAR UP. Chot Reyes and Gilas Pilipinas continue the grind for the FIBA World Cup.

'It is not because of anything they did wrong or any lack or deficiency on their part; it is just that we had to make a choice,' says Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes

MANILA, Philippines – Chot Reyes called it the “most difficult job” as he brought Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, Chris Newsome, and Calvin Oftana the news that they did not crack Gilas Pilipinas’ final lineup for the FIBA World Cup.

The four fell short of a roster spot, with Reyes and his coaching staff having to settle for only 12 players who will represent the country in the global hoops showpiece to be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

“Very, very difficult. I’d like to call it the deepest cut,” Reyes told reporters on the eve of the Filipinos’ World Cup opener against Dominican Republic on Friday, August 25, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

“It is not because of anything they did wrong or any lack or deficiency on their part; it is just that we had to make a choice. In the end, we had 16 guys, and we can only choose 12.”

All signs pointed to Ravena, Parks, and Oftana not making the squad as they missed action in the Philippines’ three-game exhibition slate against Ivory Coast, Montenegro, and Mexico.

Parks and Ravena sat out all three tune-up matches, while Oftana played only against the Montenegrins.

The three were also absent in recent practices.

Newsome, on the other hand, still attended practice even after the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced the 12-man lineup on Wednesday.

While Newsome appeared to be the last cut, Reyes said it was not the case.

“I talked to Thirdy personally. I made a call myself to Ray Parks, Calvin, and Chris. I called them all at the same time. There was really no final cut,” said Reyes.

“The reason why Chris is with us is because Thirdy and Ray have to report back already to Japan, to their teams. Calvin had to go back to Dumaguete to be with his family, with his baby. They would have been here with us if not.”

“[It would have been better] if they were doing something bad or wrong or they were just really bad for the team. They were all doing everything that we asked but we just had to make a decision.”

Parading arguably its tallest and most talented roster with NBA veteran Jordan Clarkson and 7-foot-3 big man Kai Sotto in tow, the Philippines eyes a successful campaign in Group A, which also includes Angola and Italy. – Rappler.com