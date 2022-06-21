Chot Reyes, Tim Cone reunite as Ginebra coach joins Gilas Pilipinas

WINNINGEST. Tim Cone returns to national team duty after leading the Philippines to a golden finish in the 2019 SEA Games.

Tim Cone joins Chot Reyes' stellar coaching staff that includes former New Zealand national team mentor Nenad Vucinic and UP champion coach Goldwin Monteverde

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ coaching staff gets a much-needed boost from the Philippines’ winningest tactician.

TNT coach Chot Reyes bared on Tuesday, June 21, that Barangay Ginebra mentor Tim Cone will join the national team coaching staff for the FIBA World Cup, which the country will host next year together with Japan and Indonesia.

“I’m here to form the best team possible, not only the players, but also the coaching staff,” said Reyes after receiving his sixth Coach of the Year plum during the PBA Press Corps Awards Night at the Novotel Manila in Cubao.

Reyes and Cone go a long way back.

Cone gave Reyes his first PBA break by tapping the 58-year-old to be an assistant for Alaska in the 1989 season.

Reyes also served as an assistant to Cone for the Philippine Centennial Team, which won bronze in the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand.

When Reyes replaced Tab Baldwin as Gilas Pilipinas’ coach earlier this year, he immediately thought of adding Cone to his coaching staff.

Reyes said he is replicating what helped make the Philippines’ 2014 World Cup crew a formidable one: a coaching staff that has all the bases covered.

In 2014, Reyes had Baldwin as his consultant and PBA Grand Slam coach Norman Black as one of his deputies.

Now, Reyes will have Cone, Baldwin disciple Nenad Vucinic, and UP champion mentor Goldwin Monteverde together with Jong Uichico and Josh Reyes.

“He wants to help. I think he will be bring great value to the coaching staff,” said Reyes. – Rappler.com