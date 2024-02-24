LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Chinese Taipei – FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas aims to make fans happy as it shoots for a successful homestand against Chinese Taipei to end the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – It cannot be denied that Gilas Pilipinas gives Filipino fans so much joy every time it wins games.

And the Nationals hope to provide the same feeling as they shoot for a successful homestand against Chinese Taipei at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday, February 25, to wrap up the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Fans are expected to pack the venue with a chance to witness the national team play at home for the first time in five months since the Philippines defended its turf against China to conclude the FIBA World Cup in September.

The battle against the Taiwanese also marks the homecoming game of beloved naturalized player Justin Brownlee, who missed action for the last four months since he led the squad to the Asian Games gold medal in October.

Despite his lengthy hiatus, Brownlee took charge for the Philippines in its 94-64 demolition of Hong Kong last February 22 with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals.

Count on Brownlee to put on a show for Gilas Pilipinas and Barangay Ginebra fans alike.

“We’re happy that he is back and we think he’ll play better against Taiwan and as we go forward,” said head coach Tim Cone.

Aside from Brownlee, the Nationals rely on the likes Kai Sotto to sustain his solid play as big men June Mar Fajardo (calf) and AJ Edu (knee) continue to sit out due to their respective injuries.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto frolicked inside the paint against Hong Kong, putting up a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds with 2 blocks.

For the visitors, Liu Cheng is expected to show the way after netting 20 points and 4 steals in an 89-69 loss to New Zealand in their Asia Cup Qualifiers opener.

Game time is 7:30 pm. – Rappler.com