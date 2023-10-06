Nagpakitang-gilas! Filipinos online jubilate as Gilas Pilipinas bags Asian Games gold

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Social media users cheered as Gilas Pilipinas came through with a 70-60 victory over Jordan during the 19th Asian Games basketball final, Friday, October 6, giving the country its first gold medal in the sport since 1962.
The win comes 33 years after the Philippines’ last appearance in the Asian Games finals in 1990.
Justin Brownlee, dubbed by some fans as the “greatest of all time,” finished the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.
Many netizens took notice of his ability to “end droughts,” as he was also responsible for giving Barangay Ginebra its first win after eight years at the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governor’s Cup back in 2016.
The internet also applauded other players that stepped up during Gilas Pilipinas’ final fight against Jordan.
Users said that Ange Kouame, who contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks, was a “born winner” with commendable defense, offense, and rebounding skills.
Chris Newsome, who churned out 13 points during today’s game, was also commended for his stellar performance.
But regardless of which player stood out, netizens believe that Gilas Pilipinas has the perfect mix of players, making it possible for the country to bring home its fourth medal in this year’s competition.
A win from Tim Cone
Some individuals also attributed the Gilas Pilipinas’ victory to a change in leadership.
Back in September, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone took charge of the national team after Chot Reyes stepped down from his post as the head coach of Gilas Pilipinas, following a disappointing performance at the FIBA World Cup.
Cheers despite the jeers
Netizens also commended the Gilas Pilipinas players for an outstanding performance despite the loud boos from the Chinese crowd during their final game.
The national team won against China during a neck-to-neck battle on Wednesday, October 4, with a last-minute save from Brownlee, who scored 8 points in a 10-0 run during the last three minutes.
Congratulations, Gilas Pilipinas! –Rappler.com
