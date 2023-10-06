Nagpakitang-gilas! Filipinos online jubilate as Gilas Pilipinas bags Asian Games gold

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Social media users cheered as Gilas Pilipinas came through with a 70-60 victory over Jordan during the 19th Asian Games basketball final, Friday, October 6, giving the country its first gold medal in the sport since 1962.

The win comes 33 years after the Philippines’ last appearance in the Asian Games finals in 1990.

Justin Brownlee, dubbed by some fans as the “greatest of all time,” finished the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Many netizens took notice of his ability to “end droughts,” as he was also responsible for giving Barangay Ginebra its first win after eight years at the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governor’s Cup back in 2016.

Brownlee ended Ginebras title drought.

He also ended Philippines Asian Games Basketball Gold drought



We can start calling him "The Rainmaker" because this guy ends title droughts 😁 — Don Oliman (@nmeuvdast8) October 6, 2023

Justin "Drought Ender" Brownlee. — Albert Cacay (@CacayAlbert) October 6, 2023

Justin Brownlee ended the 8 years drought of Ginebra last October 2016



Now, Justin ended the 60+ years drought of Gilas in Asian Games.



Justin born to Win Championship. CONGRATS GILAS 🇵🇭🇵🇭#GilasPilipinas — Myla (@asskiia) October 6, 2023

Justin Brownlee is the greatest import of all time. He has proved it. Nothing will change my mind. All I wish now is to see JC and JB in court, representing our country.



And someone really said that Justin is LeBron with a Filipino passport. 😆#GilasPilipinas#AsianGames23 pic.twitter.com/iS47Bib5za — kim (@ckloverboy) October 6, 2023

JUSTIN BROWNLEE



G.O.A.T — bibi (@bibiyuuuh) October 6, 2023

Brownlee 🐐🐐🐐 — Barangay Ginebra (@BrgyGinebraSMig) October 6, 2023

The internet also applauded other players that stepped up during Gilas Pilipinas’ final fight against Jordan.

Users said that Ange Kouame, who contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks, was a “born winner” with commendable defense, offense, and rebounding skills.

Seeing Ange Kouame do well in a Gilas jersey is great.



We should really be opening up more doors here for our foreign student athletes.



A lot of them deserve to continue playing hoops in/for the Philippines in some form. — Ryan Alba (@_alba__) October 6, 2023

Aside from Brownlee, Ange Kouame was huge for Gilas. Offensive rebounds, defense. Grabe!!! 🙌🙌🙌 — Matt and Sports 💛🐯🔥 (@matttalksports) October 6, 2023

Angelo Kouame is a born winner. What a performance. Hope to see him play in the PBA. As a Filipino. — Lincoln (@vxcp_28) October 6, 2023

May not be a fan of Ange Kouame during UAAP days but i'm surely now as a Gilas fan. Galing yung defense and rebounding niya tonight. He understood his assignment very well. — 😸 (@_PLB7) October 6, 2023

Been reading a lot of hate comments towards Kouame during the last two games but man, this game highlighted what an Ange Kouame can do. Defense wise, and even on offense. Those crucial free throws he made was very vital in today’s win against Jordan. #GilasPilipinas — 🆔konic (@konichiwa131) October 6, 2023

Chris Newsome, who churned out 13 points during today’s game, was also commended for his stellar performance.

Really proud and happy for Chris Newsome.



He dedicated himself to Gilas even after he got cut and now he performs well and helps Gilas to a gold.



He not only deserves the gold medal, but he's earned it too. pic.twitter.com/prOqNQeCzC — Ryan Alba (@_alba__) October 6, 2023

Coach Tim made Newsome a defense guy all throughout the tournament then made him a scorer here in the finals. You know Newnew can score very well. Surprise madapakers!#Gilas — Johnny West (@johnnywest69) October 6, 2023

Kudos to Chris Newsome!! Hindi maka porma si RHJ!! Lezzz gooo Gilas Pilipinas!! — marshmallow (@jess_bernas) October 6, 2023

Newsome suddenly decided he'll show why he's the star player of Meralco. Deserving talaga siya ng slot sa Gilas. — Eler (@olops001) October 6, 2023

3rd qtr notes: Newsome-Alas Combo has been amazing the past few games! I like how aggressive Newsome is today, though I felt that he had moments where he can drive the ball and decided to pass it.



A better defensive qtr by Gilas forcing Jordan to tough 3 pointers! #gilas — Kuya Bar (@BaronBrylle) October 6, 2023

But regardless of which player stood out, netizens believe that Gilas Pilipinas has the perfect mix of players, making it possible for the country to bring home its fourth medal in this year’s competition.

Justin Brownlee & others have played professionally in the Philippines for so long. Kouame has spent the majority of his competitive basketball stint in the PH. They clearly identify with the Filipino team. They weren't just plucked out of their homes a day before Asiad https://t.co/Wwlh81v6Jh — Blackpink Queens (@bpqueenthingzzz) October 6, 2023

Heroes were aplenty for Gilas tonight



– Scottie aggressive offensively right from the get-go (made Gilas' first 3 and wasn't gun-shy the rest of the night)

– Newsome putting the clamps on Rondae

– Kouame battling inside against JOR's more experienced bigs

– JB, of course



Saya. — Justine Bacnis (@justinebacnis) October 6, 2023

Newsome's excellent defense on RHJ

Kouame's impact on defense

Brownlee's all-around game

And many more for the gold#AsianGames https://t.co/4qaG0UJ8Lc — Vince (연지우) (@vinceswish) October 6, 2023

A win from Tim Cone

Some individuals also attributed the Gilas Pilipinas’ victory to a change in leadership.

Back in September, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone took charge of the national team after Chot Reyes stepped down from his post as the head coach of Gilas Pilipinas, following a disappointing performance at the FIBA World Cup.

SEE?!?! WHEN THE PH PLAYERS ARE IN GOOD HANDS, THEY CAN ACTUALLY WIN. Please don't lose hope on our PH basketball players because they can actually make it big! You just have to give them to the right hands! CONGRATULATIONS, GILAS!!! PARA SA BAYAN! 🇵🇭 #GilasPilipinas!! — Bea #NeverAgain (@btrzkji) October 6, 2023

Tangina kailangan lang pala mawala yung mga dating namamahala. #GilasPilipinas — migmol (@migmol) October 6, 2023

CONGRATS GILAS PILIPINAS! SI COACH TIM CONE LANG PALA ANG KAILANGAN PARA MANALO! GOLD PA ANG PINAS! 🇵🇭👏🏻🏅 #GilasPilipinas — jonahrenz jacob (@jonahrenzjacob) October 6, 2023

Utang na loob namin sayo ito Coach Chot Reyes! Buti nag resign ka 😭



🥇🥇🥇#GilasPilipinas — . (@ARIEStokrata05) October 6, 2023

Yes. Tama. Correct. Tumpak! Dahil Kay coach tim cone naniwala ako bigla sa nasa coach talaga problema, Wala sa players. ang galing magbalasa ni CTC ng players. Di umuubra si June mar oks lang may kouame Tayo sa bench. 👌 https://t.co/OzorhT7HTb — Yang² 🐼 (@Creamlineheart) October 6, 2023

Kahit nag-boo pa ang mga gunggong na Chinese. 🤣🤣🤣



Also, congrats kay Tim Cone. Siya lang ba inaantay? 😅 https://t.co/tNbDn2wtWQ — skullohmania 💀 (@skullohmania) October 6, 2023

nagpalit lang ng coach nagchampion na wahahahahha https://t.co/VVTZUeuq9R — icoy (@icoylaa) October 6, 2023

So much passion! ❤️💪🏼 Coach Tim Cone, iba ka, talino mo! #GilasPilipinas https://t.co/9Yl9QE1k2w — Kris Caparas (@krisccaparas) October 6, 2023

What a job by @manilacone. Philippines wins Asian Games gold. Go insane, Manila. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 6, 2023

Cheers despite the jeers

Netizens also commended the Gilas Pilipinas players for an outstanding performance despite the loud boos from the Chinese crowd during their final game.

The national team won against China during a neck-to-neck battle on Wednesday, October 4, with a last-minute save from Brownlee, who scored 8 points in a 10-0 run during the last three minutes.

Chinese crowd booing #GilasPilipinas and cheering for Jordan 😂 what a bunch of losers haha let’s put salt on the wound when Gilas wins this match and the gold — Patrick Mendones (@pymendones) October 6, 2023

Intindihin na natin yung mga chinese fans na nambo-boo sa Gilas. Pinaiyak ba naman sila ng Pilipinas ng 2 beses eh 🤣 — Levis🕶 (@levis2394) October 6, 2023

Ang effort ng mga Chinese na yon. Talagang nanood pa para lang i-boo yung Gilas. Mga yawa. 😂 Uuwi na naman silang luhaan mamaya. 🤣🤣 — Anne (@Frnchscanne_) October 6, 2023

Lakas mag boo ng crowd sa china. Lahat ng kalaban ng gilas kinakampihan nila 😆 #Gilas — 𝙹𝚊𝚜𝚖𝚒𝚗🍒 (@_jasgutierrez) October 6, 2023

chinese crownd booing gilas wow the professionalism host country pa naman bitter yaarrn😏 #GilasPilipinas #AsianGames — av🌟 (@amzvllaxx) October 6, 2023

Bahala yung mga Chinese mag-boo dyan. Kahit Manalo pa Jordan, TALO PA DIN KAYO NG GILAS! #GilasPilipinas — MamaSita (@guy_prog) October 6, 2023

Congratulations, Gilas Pilipinas! –Rappler.com