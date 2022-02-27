Misfiring Gilas falls as New Zealand coasts to 25-point rout

POWER DUO. Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos once again the way for Gilas Pilipinas.

Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos lack sufficient support as Gilas Pilipinas fails to sweep its hosting of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos saw their valiant efforts for Gilas Pilipinas go down the drain in an 88-63 beating at the hands of New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, February 27.

The heroes in their 88-64 rout of India two days ago, Ravena and Ramos lacked sufficient support as the Philippines failed to sweep its hosting of Group A for the February window and slipped to 1-1.

Ravena finished with 23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals, while Ramos chalked up 18 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals, and 2 assists in the rout that saw Gilas unravel in the second half.

The Filipinos cut their deficit to 7 points off a Ravena three-pointer early in the third quarter, 33-40, but the Kiwis dropped a 25-10 bomb for a 22-point crater.

New Zealand ended the third period with a 65-48 advantage and opened the floodgates in the last salvo, where its lead swelled to as big as 26 points.

While the hosts struggled to get offensive contribution from its other players, the visitors spread the wealth with five players scoring in twin double figures.

Tom Vodanovich submitted 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Kiwis, while Dion Prewster turned in an all-around performance of 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Rob Loe also put up a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds for New Zealand, which seized the lead in Group A with a 2-0 record.

New Zealand also drew a prolific performance from former La Salle Green Archers big man Taane Samuel, who came off the bench and tallied 12 points on a perfect 5-of-5 clip.

Meanwhile, Robert Bolick wound up as the only other Gilas scorer in double figures with 10 points.

The Scores

New Zealand 88 – Prewster 20, Vodanovich 20, Loe 15, Samuel 12, Rusbatch 10, Harris 5, Fahrensohn 4, Britt 2, Gold 0, Cook-Green 0, Rodger 0, Wynyard 0.

Philippines 63 – Ravena 23, Ramos 18, Bolick 10, Kouame 5, Pogoy 4, Rosario 2, Williams 1, Erram 0, Montalbo 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Navarro 0, Tungcab 0.

Quarters: 22-19, 40-30, 65-48, 88-63.

