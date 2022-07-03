Kiefer Ravena enjoys being with young Gilas Pilipinas: ‘They’re fun to be with’

WIN AGAIN. Kiefer Ravena and Gilas Pilipinas get back on track with a dominant win over India.

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena used to be one of Gilas Pilipinas’ youngest players.

But the 28-year-old currently serves as an elder statesman of sorts for this youthful national squad, a role he relishes as he makes a conscious effort to take his younger teammates – several of whom were born in the 2000s – under his wings.

“They’re fun to be with. I feel a lot younger,” said Ravena in a mix of Filipino and English after helping the Philippines crush India in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Sunday, July 3, with 12 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

“It gets funny when we’re filling up forms, I see that my teammates were born in 2000, ’99, ’98. I’m glad that I’m still part of the process of being a better player, better individual. So I’m willing to learn from these young men.”

Born in 2003, Francis Lopez is the youngest in the team, while big men Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, and Geo Chiu were all born in 2001.

Moreover, playmakers SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos are only 23 and 22, respectively.

Kiefer Ravena says he enjoys being with this young version of Gilas Pilipinas, with several of the players being born in the 2000s. #FIBAWCQ | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/nelvmtyJnJ — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 3, 2022

“The guards, I kind of took it upon myself to take them under my wings, especially both of them are playing overseas,” says Ravena of Belangel and Abarrientos, who are set to be the first two Filipinos to see action in the Korean Basketball League.

“I talk to them every time that there is an opportunity, through breakfast, dinner, or lunch, whatever on and off the court.”

Coming off three straight losses – two against Korea in a set of friendly games and a 46-point thrashing from New Zealand in the Asian Qualifiers – Ravena is glad to finally get a taste of victory with this young squad.

“We got a big, big reality check against New Zealand. It kept our feet on the ground, it kept us humble, and at the same time, we learned from our mistakes and where we want to be, at what level in the future. We kind of showed it here against India,” Ravena said.

‘Hopefully, this is a sign for a lot of improvement for the team, for the program.” – Rappler.com