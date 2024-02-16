GAME SCHEDULE: Gilas Pilipinas at FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas battles Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei in a pair of home-and-away games for the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Four months after its historic title run in the Asian Games, Gilas Pilipinas begins another quest as it kicks off its campaign in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers this February.

Bunched in Group B, the Philippines will play Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei in a pair of home-and-away games for the first window.

Familiarity will not be an issue for the Nationals, with head coach Tim Cone bringing in members of his Asiad squad – among then June Mar Fajardo, Justin Brownlee, and Scottie Thompson – to form the core of his 12-man lineup.

Young stars Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, and Kevin Quiambao are also in the fold, giving Gilas Pilipinas a fine blend of experience and youth.

With Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong ranked 78th and 119th in the world, respectively, No. 38 Philippines is expected to come out of the first window unscathed.

Here’s the game schedule:

– Rappler.com