Ticket prices, how to watch: Gilas Pilipinas at FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

AIM. Dwight Ramos in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Here’s how to catch Gilas Pilipinas’ games when the national team starts its FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers campaign with an away game against Hong Kong before it hosts Chinese Taipei

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino hoop fans are in for a treat as Gilas Pilipinas returns to the grind in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

For the first window, the Nationals start their campaign with an away game in Hong Kong at the Tsuen Wan Stadium at 8 pm on February 22 before they host Chinese Taipei at the PhilSports Arena at 7:30 pm on February 25.

The opening window of the qualifiers marks the return of naturalized player Justin Brownlee, who served a three-month suspension after leading the Philippines to a historic Asian Games crown.

Also back in the fold are the likes of Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Carl Tamayo, and Kevin Quiambao – players who are considered the future of the national team.

With head coach Tim Cone underscoring the importance of the big picture, the Nationals hope to gain ground for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in July.

Here are ways to watch Gilas Pilipinas’ first two games in the Asia Cup Qualifiers:

Live

Gilas Pilipinas will play its first home game since it beat China in the FIBA World Cup in September as it hosts Chinese Taipei at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Here are the ticket prices available at SM Tickets:

VIP A – P5,450

VIP B – P4,350

Patron A – P2,000

Patron B – P1,650

Lower Box A – P1,350

Lower Box B – P1,100

General Admission – P350

Television

Free TV viewers can catch the games live on One Sports and RPTV, while Cignal subscribers can also watch on One Sports+.

Online

Pilipinas Live will stream the games on its website and mobile application.

Fans can also catch Rappler Sports’ live updates on game days. – Rappler.com