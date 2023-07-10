Gilas Pilipinas
Gilas Pilipinas
Gilas Women

Gilas Girls crush Hong Kong to open Division B run in FIBA U16 Asian Championship

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Girls crush Hong Kong to open Division B run in FIBA U16 Asian Championship

ALL SMILES. Gilas Girls celebrate after winning a game in the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship.

FIBA

Gilas Girls kick off their bid for a promotion to Division A in style with a 39-point beatdown of Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Girls gave Hong Kong a 79-40 beating for a rousing Division B opener in the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship at the Prince Hamzah Stadium in Amman, Jordan on Monday, July 10.

Ava Fajardo starred on both ends with 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists as the Filipinas kicked off their bid for a promotion to Division A in style.

The younger sister of Gilas Women mainstay Ella, Fajardo helped set the tone by scoring 5 points in the opening frame which saw her side build a 17-11 lead before Gilas Girls broke away in the middle periods.

A slim six-point lead grew fivefold going into the final salvo, 58-28, as the Filipinas held the Hong Kongers to single digits in each of the second and third quarters all the while erupting for 41 points over that stretch.

Ryan Kelly Nair finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals in the rout, while Alyssia Rylee Palma put up 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Gilas Girls came away with a whopping 22 steals, which made up a huge chunk of the 34 turnovers Hong Kong coughed up.

Ariel Star de la O added 7 points and 12 rebounds for the Philippines.

Tsz Ching Kam produced 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals to pace Hong Kong, while Yan Ting Tai posted an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Bunched in Group A, Gilas Girls look to improve to 2-0 when they go up against Maldives on Tuesday, July 11.

Only the top two teams from each of the two groups will advance to the semifinals, with the tournament champion getting the much-coveted promotion to Division A. – Rappler.com

A Gilas Girls homecoming for two Mindanaoans 

A Gilas Girls homecoming for two Mindanaoans 

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Asian basketball

Gilas Youth

Philippine basketball

women's basketball