Gilas Girls obliterate Maldives by 122 points to stay unbeaten in FIBA U16 Asian Championship

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOMINANT. The Gilas Girls whoop it up at the sidelines.

Gilas Girls claim the top spot in Group A with a 2-0 record as 10 players score in double figures in their beatdown of Maldives

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Girls virtually punched their semifinal ticket in Division B of the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship in Jordan following a 144-22 mauling of Maldives on Tuesday, July 11.

Sophia Canindo produced a double-double of 21 points and 12 steals on top of 6 assists and 4 rebounds as the Philippines, which notched a 39-point rout of Hong Kong a day prior, claimed the top spot in Group A with a 2-0 card.

Ten players in total scored in double figures for the Filipinas, who ended the opening quarter with a whopping 41-5 lead and cruised the rest of the way.

Christina Lapasaran and Nevaeh Smith both fired 16 points, Ava Fajardo posted 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Ryan Kelly Nair, Kimmy Sayson, and Isabella de Jesus chipped in 13 points each and combined for 16 steals.

Gilas Girls tallied 47 steals overall and forced Maldives to commit a staggering 73 turnovers, with seven of its 12 players coughing up at least six each.

It was such a blowout that the Filipinas recorded nearly double in field goal makes (58) than the Maldivians’ field goal attempts (30).

Ariel Star de la O netted a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Philippines and Scarlett Mercado chimed in 10 points, 7 steals, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Mariyam Kyleen Shirhan ended up as the only Maldives player to score in twin digits with 11 points as her side fell to 0-2.

Set to face host Jordan for its final group stage game on Wednesday, July 12, Gilas Girls look to stay unbeaten as they gear up for tougher opponents in the final four.

Only the top two teams from each of the two groups will advance to the semifinals, with the champion earning a promotion to Division A where powerhouses China, Korea, Australia, and Japan play. – Rappler.com