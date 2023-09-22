Rappler Talk Sports: Bianca Bustamante on her F1 Academy experience

LIVE

Filipina teen racer Bianca Bustamante looks ahead after a stellar F1 Academy season where she won her first title in Valencia, Spain

SINGAPORE – Teen driver Bianca Bustamante continues to star for this generation of Filipino racers as she wraps up her first year in the F1 Academy.

The 18-year-old Filipina joined F1 Academy’s Prema Racing last February and won her first title last May at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. She will close out her maiden season soon in Austin, Texas.

Bustamante joins Rappler in an interview reflecting on her experience in the F1 Academy and what’s next in her stellar racing career. Catch this special episode at 6 pm on Friday, September 22! – Rappler.com