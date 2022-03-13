Kiefer Ravena late heroics falter as Mikawa sends Shiga to 6th straight loss

Shiga drops to a 10-23 record after a foiled Kiefer Ravena endgame play in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – The Shiga Lakestars’ woes continued in the Japan B. League as the Seahorses Mikawa sent them to their sixth straight loss following a 93-91 home escape on Sunday, March 13.

Kiefer Ravena, in his first start since October 27, 2021, scattered 15 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds over a B. League career-high 35 minutes on 5-of-11 shooting and 3-of-4 from three.

Unfortunately for him, that lone miss from downtown was the potential game-winning shot for Shiga after the Mikawa defense collapsed on his attempt to seal the win.

Following a 48-45 halftime advantage, the Lakestars looked headed for another second-half collapse after the Seahorses raced ahead to a 22-6 start in the third quarter for a sudden 67-54 lead halfway through.

However, thanks to the combined forces of Ravena’s playmaking, and key baskets from world import duo Novar Gadson and Sean O’mara, Shiga clawed its way back to an 86-85 lead late in the final frame off a late Ravena layup.

Tomomasa Ozawa then gave the Lakestars what would be their final lead of the game, 91-89, off a clutch three with 58 ticks left, followed immediately by a tying layup from Davante Gardner.

Off a missed Ravena jumper, Gardner then came back with a go-ahead jumper for the 93-91 Mikawa lead with 8 seconds left, setting up Shiga’s isolation endgame play for Ravena that was ultimately foiled.

Gardner led all scorers with 35 points on 15-of-25 shooting while Anthony Lawrence II added 29 markers, and 9 boards on a 10-of-16 clip.

Gadson and O’mara paced another loss with 22 points apiece as Shiga fell to a 10-23 record. Mikawa, on the other hand, rose to a 19-16 slate for the season.

Ravena and the Lakestars can snap their skid on Wednesday, March 16, 6:05 pm, Manila time, against the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Meanwhile, over at Division 2, Gilas Pilipinas project Kemark Cariño showed off his improved shooting touch, but the Aomori Wat’s still dropped their 23rd straight game as the powerhouse Kumamoto Volters cruised to a 97-71 road blowout.

In his first-ever B. League start, the 6-foot-8 big man out of San Beda reset his career-high with 8 points on 2-of-4 shooting from deep, plus 3 rebounds in 15 minutes.

However, that offensive spark was not nearly enough to stop Aomori’s freefall to a 2-39 record while Kumamoto rose to a 26-15 slate.

Cariño will now look to build on his personal best as the Wat’s take on the Fukushima Firebonds on Saturday, March 19, 5pm. – Rappler.com