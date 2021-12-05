Javi GDL, Ibaraki falter vs Chiba for 5th straight loss

The Ibaraki Robots stage a huge fourth-quarter comeback but still come up short against the defending champion Chiba Jets in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Javi Gomez de Liaño and the Ibaraki Robots absorbed their fifth straight loss in the Japan B. League after falling to the defending champion Chiba Jets, 111-103, on Sunday, December 5 at the Funabashi Arena.

Gomez de Liaño, who failed to make his presence felt in limited playing time on Saturday, came up with a much better showing for the Robots as he put up 4 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the free throw line, along with 1 rebound in 13 minutes of action.

Trailing by double-digits, 69-81, at the start of the final frame, the Robots managed to crawl back and trim the deficit to just 3, 93-96, with 3:43 left in the game.

The Jets, however, answered with a crucial 9-4 run to put their lead back to 8, 105-97, with just 2 minutes remaining.

Four straight points by Ibaraki’s Eric Jacobsen and Marc Trasolini cut Chiba’s lead again to just 4, 101-105, with 55 seconds left, but a three-pointer by Chiba’s Shuta Hara in the following possession ultimately sealed the deal for the Jets.

John Mooney finished with a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Jets, while former league MVP Yuki Togashi came up with his own double-double of 19 points and 12 assists as they improved to 12-4 in the standings.

Trasolini exploded for 31 points, while Atsunobu Hirao added 21 markers for the Robots, who dropped further down the standings with a 2-14 record.

Gomez de Liaño and the Robots will look to put an end to their five-game losing skid when they take on the Shimane Susanoo Magic on Saturday, December 11 at 4:05 pm, Manila time.

Gomez de Liaño-less Tokyo deal Aomori 19-point beatdown

In Division 2, the Earthfriends Tokyo Z avoided a weekend sweep as they crushed the Aomori Wat’s, 83-64, at the Hachinohe City East Gymnasium.

With the win, Tokyo, which played without its Filipino import Juan Gomez de Liaño, improved to 3-16 in the standings, while Aomori, which also did not field in its Filipino reinforcement Kemark Cariño, dropped to 2-17.

After suffering a 24-point loss to the Wat’s on Saturday, the Earthfriends came out firing from the get-go and built a 15-point lead at halftime, 47-32.

Aomori managed to cut the deficit to just 4, 60-64, early in the final frame, but Tokyo went on another massive 9-0 run to put its lead back to double-digits, 73-60, which put the Wat’s away for good with just 5 minutes left to play.

Joshua Crawford led the way for the Earthfriends with a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Kotaro Hisaoka and Takumi Masuko contributed 16 points apiece.

Renaldo Dixon topscored for the Wat’s in the losing effort with 16 points, while Hiroki Usui chipped in 13 markers.

Aquino, Shinshu suffer weekend sweep to Utsunomiya

In another Division 1 match, Matt Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors absorbed an 83-61 loss to the Utsunomiya Brex at the White Ring.

Aquino, who was limited to just 1 rebound in 3 minutes of play on Saturday, went 0-of-1 from the field, committed one foul, and had no other stats for the Brave Warriors in their 22-point loss.

The Brave Warriors, who moved down to 9-7 in the standings, will look to get back on the winning track when they face the Gunma Crane Thunders on Saturday at 2:05 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com