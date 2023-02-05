Kiefer Ravena, Shiga end 18-game losing streak against Thirdy, San-En

HOT HAND. Shiga star Kiefer Ravena sizzles from beyond the arc.

Kiefer Ravena sparks the game-sealing run as the Shiga Lakes snap a painful 18-game skid at the expense of his brother Thirdy and the San-En NeoPhoenix

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes arrested their 18-game skid at the expense of brother Thirdy and San-En NeoPhoenix, 89-84, on Sunday, February 5, in the Japan B. League at the Proseed Arena Hikone.

Shiga won its first game since December 10, 2022, when it escaped the Seahorses Mikawa, 69-67. The Lakes improved to 5-31, the league’s worst record.

Kiefer Ravena dropped 15 points built on four triples in almost 25 minutes of action, including a huge one that sparked the game-sealing run to end the game.

Imports DeQuan Jones and Kelvin Martin also nailed some timely baskets for Shiga to end up with 19 points apiece.

Trailing by as many as 11 early in the third quarter, San-En emerged out of their second-half funk in the opening minutes of the fourth as Kazuki Hosokawa uncorked 11 markers, including eight unanswered to take a 74-66 advantage with 6:57 left.

However, Shiga found its mark and poured in a 20-10 run to close the game, which drew a sigh of relief from everyone in the team.

Saddled by foul trouble, Thirdy only managed to score 3 points on 1-of-6 shooting, but added 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

On the other hand, Ray Parks Jr. led the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins to their second straight win, blasting the Sendai 89ers, 82-72.

Parks scored a team-high 17 points on 50% shooting, helping lead Nagoya to its 27th victory of the season.

Matthew Wright also listed 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting in over 33 minutes of action but his Kyoto Hannaryz fell to the Ibaraki Robots, 90-75.

Meanwhile, Dwight Ramos tallied 11 points, 4 boards, and 2 dimes in Levanga Hokkaido’s 97-78 loss against the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Other results

Division 1

Shinshu Brave Warriors def. Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 75-74 (Matt Aquino – 2 points, 1 assist, 9:16 minutes)

Division 2

Saga Ballooners def. Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, 76-72 (Greg Slaughter – DNP)

Altiri Chiba def. Nagasaki Velca (Jordan Heading – 8 points, 2 assists, 35:38 minutes)

– Rappler.com