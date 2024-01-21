Matthew Wright explosion not enough as Kyoto falls to Gunma anew

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON FIRE. Kyoto's Matthew Wright brings the ball down in Japan B. League action.

Former Phoenix Fuel Masters star Matthew Wright continues to wax hot for Kyoto, but his efforts go to waste again versus Gunma in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Still not enough.

For the second time this weekend, Matthew Wright’s high-scoring output for the Kyoto Hannaryz went down the drain as they fell to the Gunma Crane Thunders once again, 100-93, in the Japan B. League on Sunday, January 21.

After carrying Kyoto’s scoring cudgels with a team-best 17 points in their 84-66 loss to the same opponents on Saturday, January 20, Wright showed no signs of slowing down, exploding for another team-high 23 points this time around.

Wright, who shot 5-of-11 from long range on Saturday, picked up where he left off and sank 5 of his 12 three-point attempts on the way to his 23-point explosion. He also posted 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in the loss.

In 27 games played this season, the former Phoenix Fuel Masters star has been averaging 12.2 points on 35.6% shooting from beyond the arc for Kyoto, which suffered its 22nd loss in 31 matches.

Like Wright, RJ Abarrientos and Dwight Ramos also saw their solid performances wasted as their respective teams absorbed contrasting losses on Sunday.

After going 0-of-5 from three-point land on Saturday, Abarrientos regained his shooting touch and topscored for the Shinshu Brave Warriors in their 81-63 loss to the Alvark Tokyo.

Abarrientos connected on 5 of his 10 shots from downtown to wind up with 19 points, together with 6 assists and 2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ramos bounced back big from his scoreless showing on Saturday as he likewise produced 19 points in the Levanga Hokkaido’s 89-82 loss to the Chiba Jets.

The Gilas Pilipinas sensation also came up with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and a plus-minus of +10 in the losing cause.

Abarrientos’ Shinshu skidded to a 5-26 record, while Ramos’ Hokkaido slipped to 9-22.

Elsewhere, Kai Sotto and the Yokohama B-Corsairs (14-17) exacted revenge on the Osaka Evessa with a 97-91 win.

Sotto made the most of his 11-minute playing time, racking up 7 points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting, 3 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

The 7-foot-3 center redeemed himself from his forgettable showing on Saturday, where he played a season-low 6 minutes and 37 seconds due to early foul trouble.

Still in Division 1, Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix made it nine wins in a row after completing the weekend sweep of the Fighting Eagles Nagoya with a 90-62 Sunday beating.

Thirdy finished with 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals for San-En, which remains knotted with Tokyo at the top of the standings with a 27-4 record.

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (18-13) also emerged victorious on Sunday, defeating the Seahorses Mikawa, 94-82.

Parks recorded 3 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 1 steal in the win.

Over in Division 2, Greg Slaughter tied his season-high in scoring in the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka’s 88-59 loss to the Altiri Chiba.

Slaughter dropped 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Meanwhile, Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes’ nine-game winning streak came to an end following a 92-81 defeat to the Niigata Albirex BB.

Kiefer, who sizzled for 22 points on Saturday, had a double-double of 11 points, 10 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Similarly, Roosevelt Adams and the Yamagata Wyvern’s 10-game winning streak ended on Sunday as they bowed to the Aomori Wat’s, 91-81.

After scoring a season-high 17 points on Saturday, Adams was limited to just 3 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block. – Rappler.com