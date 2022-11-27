Ray Parks, Nagoya repeat over Shiga as Kiefer Ravena sits out 

Ray Parks fills up the stat sheet as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins score back-to-back convincing wins over the Kiefer Ravena-less Shiga Lakes in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins completed the weekend sweep of Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes with another convincing 104-82 victory in the Japan B. League on Sunday, November 27.

Parks, who racked up 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in Nagoya’s 98-55 annihilation of Shiga on Saturday, had a much-better showing this time, putting up 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in 27 minutes.

On the other side, after tallying just 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting in 5 minutes of action on Saturday, Kiefer was suited up but did not see action for the Lakes in the second of their back-to-back slate due to an unspecified injury.

Similar to Parks, Matthew Wright and Thirdy Ravena both scored in double figures for the Kyoto Hannaryz and the San-En NeoPhoenix, respectively, but their numbers weren’t enough as their teams absorbed contrasting losses.

Wright converted on 3 of his 6 long bombs to finish with 12 points, along with 3 rebounds, and 6 assists in Kyoto’s 81-58 lopsided defeat at the hands of the Utsunomiya Brex, while Thirdy registered 10 markers, 5 boards, and 3 dimes in San-En’s narrow 83-78 loss to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya.

Over in Division 2. Jordan Heading continued his steady play for the Nagasaki Velca as they swept the Fukushima Firebonds this weekend, 88-80.

Heading dropped 13 points on 3-of-7 clip from beyond the arc, on top of 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

Other results

Division 1

Akita Northern Happinets def. Shinshu Brave Warriors, 80-73. (Matthew Aquino – 5 pts, 2/6 FG, 1 reb, 18 minutes.)

Hiroshima Dragonflies def. Seahorses Mikawa, 87-74. (Justine Baltazar – 21 seconds.)

Shimane Susanoo Magic def. Ryukyu Golden Kings, 80-68. (Jay Washington – DNP.)

Division 2

Kagawa Five Arrows def. Nishinomiya Storks, 82-78. (Roosevelt Adams – 7 pts, 2/7 FG, 9 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl, 1 blk, 19 mins.)

Altiri Chiba def. Bambitious Nara, 79-61. (Kobe Paras – 4 pts, 2/6 FG, 1 reb, 4 asts, 1 stl, 2 blks, 19 mins.)

