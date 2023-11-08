RJ Abarrientos struggles in Shinshu loss; AJ Edu, Toyama still winless 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CONTROL. Shinshu's RJ Abarrientos takes the ball down the court in Japan B. League action.

After sizzling for a Japan B. League career-high 24 points, RJ Abarrientos fires blanks in the Shinshu Brave Warriors’ 16-point loss to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos failed to sustain his fiery form as the Shinshu Brave Warriors’ short two-game winning streak in the Japan B. League came to an end following a 75-59 loss to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders on Wednesday, November 8.

After sizzling for a B. League career-high 24 points in Shinshu’s 83-79 win over AJ Edu’s Toyama Grouses last Sunday, November 5, Abarrientos fired blanks and was held to just 6 points on a dismal 2-of-14 shooting.

The former FEU Tamaraw and Korean Basketball League (KBL) Rookie of the Year Abarrientos missed all of his four shots from two-point area and went 2-of-10 from beyond the arc, but made up for his shooting woes with a team-high 7 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal for Shinshu, which slid to a 4-8 record.

Meanwhile, Edu and the Grouses still couldn’t crack the win column after 12 matches as they bowed to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 92-83.

Edu, though, was one of the few bright spots for Toyama in the loss as he finished with 12 points on 5-of-10 field goal clip and 6 rebounds.

In a matchup featuring two Filipino imports, Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings got the better of Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz, 87-71.

However, both players hardly made an impact for their respective teams as Tamayo went scoreless in 2 minutes and 47 seconds of play, while Wright came up with only 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Ryukyu moved up to 9-3, while Kyoto dropped to 1-11.

Elsewhere, Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins started a new winning streak after hacking out a 101-97 victory over the Nagasaki Velca.

Parks had 5 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 1 steal for Nagoya, which improved its record to 9-3.

Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos did not see action for the San-En NeoPhoenix and the Levanga Hokkaido, respectively, while Hiroshima Dragonflies center Kai Sotto continues to be sidelined due to a back injury. – Rappler.com