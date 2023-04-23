Thirdy Ravena, Matthew Wright star in wins as Kai Sotto game postponed

San-En's Thirdy Ravena, Kyoto's Matthew Wright, and a handful of other Filipino standouts tally respectable numbers in wins in the Japan B. League, while Hiroshima's Kai Sotto sits out due to a postponed game

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena was one of many bright spots for the Japan B. League Filipino contingent as his San-En NeoPhoenix pulled off a surprise rout of the contending Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 91-75, at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena on Sunday, April 23,

Ravena sparked the bench mob with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in 30 minutes as San-En rose to a 22-34 record. Kosuke Kanamaru led all scorers in the win with 21 points, while former NBA player Kyle O’Quinn tallied an 18-point, 10-board, 10 dime triple-double.

Kawasaki, which played without longtime import Nick Fazekas, was led by Yuto Nohmi’s 17-point eruption in just 13 minutes off the bench as it dropped to a 38-18 slate.

Over at the Kyoto City Gymnasium, Matthew Wright made every point count as the Kyoto Hannaryz escaped the mighty Shimane Susanoo Magic, 87-82.

The former PBA sniper piled on 19 points and 6 assists as his team improved to 21-35 for the season, while ex-NBA player Jarrod Uthoff churned out a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Collectively the Hannaryz overcame a 39-point explosion from Perrin Buford as Shimane sank to 45-11.

Kai Sotto and Matthew Aquino, meanwhile, were forced to sit out as the league postponed the showdown between the Hiroshima Dragonflies (39-16) and the Shinshu Brave Warriors (27-28), owing to the latter’s failure to field the minimum number of players due to injuries and bouts with COVID-19.

Elsewhere, Shiga import Kiefer Ravena endured a heartbreaking 83-82 loss despite a 13-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist effort on 6-of-7 shooting as the Osaka Evessa (26-30) escaped the Lakes (13-43) at the Ookini Arena Maishima.

Dwight Ramos had a muted 8-point, 5-rebound effort for the Levanga Hokkaido (17-39) as the Ibaraki Robots (20-36) prevailed with a 98-92 squeaker at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Carl Tamayo, meanwhile, again failed to see the court as the Ryukyu Golden Kings (45-11) outgunned the Sun Rockers Shibuya (25-31), while Nagoya’s Ray Parks was still inactive in the Fighting Eagles Nagoya’s (22-34) close 82-80 win over the Diamond Dolphins (39-17).

Over at Division 2, Roosevelt Adams scored 15 points in just 23 minutes as his Kagawa Five Arrows (16-44) wrapped up their lost season with a 79-73 upset of the Kumamoto Volters (35-25).

Jordan Heading likewise made the most of his 24-minute appearance with a 17-point outing as the playoff-bound Nagasaki Velca (43-17) destroyed the Ehime Orange Vikings (26-34) with a 40-point beatdown, 92-52. – Rappler.com