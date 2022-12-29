Thirdy Ravena fires 20 in San-En’s 14-point rout of Ray Parks, Nagoya

In a matchup featuring two Gilas Pilipinas stalwarts, Thirdy Ravena outplays Ray Parks as the San-En NeoPhoenix capture their second straight win in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena delivered another solid outing for the San-En NeoPhoenix as they defeated Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 94-80, in the Japan B. League on Wednesday, December 28.

After putting up 15 points in San-En’s Christmas day win over the Gunma Crane Thunders, Thirdy picked up where he left off and exploded for 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including a 3-of-5 clip from three-point land, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 25 minutes as a starter.

Kazuki Hosokawa went off for a game-high 25 points, while former NBA journeyman Kyle O’quinn filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 5 blocks for the NeoPhoenix, who captured their second straight victory and improved to an even 12-12 slate.

Usually coming off the bench, Parks also had a decent performance for Nagoya as a surprise starter, collecting 11 points on 50% shooting, 2 rebounds, and 4 steals in 29 minutes.

Coty Clarke was an assist shy of a triple-double, finishing with a team-high 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists for the Dolphins, who moved down to 17-7.

In another showdown featuring two Filipino imports, Matthew Wright’s Kyoto Hannaryz bested Kiefer Ravena’s skidding Shiga Lakes, 89-72.

Wright waxed hot from long distance and drained four treys to wind up with 16 points, along with 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and a block, while Kiefer came up with 11 markers, 2 boards, and 2 dimes.

With their second straight win, the Hannaryz moved up to 9-15, while the Lakes dropped their seventh straight game and slipped further to 4-20.

Meanwhile, Roosevelt Adams showed no signs of rust in his return after a two-game absence in the Kagawa Five Arrows’ 92-78 loss to the Nishinomiya Storks.

Adams had 17 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist for the Five Arrows, who fell to 8-18 in the Division 2 standings.

Other results

Division 1

Kawasaki Brave Thunders def. Shinshu Brave Warriors, 87-78. (Matt Aquino – 3 pts, 1/4 FG, 1 reb, 1 stl, 14 mins.)

Division 2

Nagasaki Velca def. Bambitious Nara, 107-94. (Jordan Heading – 9 pts, 2/6 FG, 4 asts, 17 mins.)

Altiri Chiba def. Koshigaya Alpha, 94-88. (Kobe Paras – 3 pts, 1/2 FG, 9 mins.)

