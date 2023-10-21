Sports
Matthew Wright, Thirdy Ravena continue to shine as Kyoto, San-En post contrasting results

Martin Mendoza

Matthew Wright, Thirdy Ravena continue to shine as Kyoto, San-En post contrasting results

ON A ROLL. Matthew Wright sustains his hot run in the Japan B. League.

JAPAN B. LEAGUE

After erupting for a Japan B. League career-high of 31 points, Matthew Wright carries the scoring duties for the Kyoto Hannaryz anew in their buzzer-beating loss to the Akita Northern Happinets

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright continued his scoring spree in the Japan B. League, but his numbers went for naught once again as the Kyoto Hannaryz absorbed a heartbreaking 81-80 loss to the Akita Northern Happinets on Saturday, October 21. 

Akita’s Jeffrey Crockett delivered the game-winning putback layup with 0.6 seconds left as the Happinets handed the Hannaryz their fifth loss in as many games. 

After dropping a B. League career-high of 31 points in Kyoto’s previous outing against Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix last Sunday, October 15, Wright carried the scoring duties for the Hannaryz anew with a team-high 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting, together with 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

Like Wright, Thirdy sustained his stellar play, leading San-En in the scoring department in their 93-68 rout of the Gunma Crane Thunders. 

Thirdy fired 19 points on 7-of-12 field goal clip, along with 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block for San-En, which collected its third consecutive win for a 4-1 record. 

Dwight Ramos, likewise, wound up in double-figures on Saturday, but the Levanga Hokkaido suffered an 84-65 beatdown at the hands of the Seahorses Mikawa.

Ramos knocked down 6 of his 12 attempts from the field to finish with 16 points, on top of 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in Hokkaido’s fourth defeat in five outings.

In a matchup between two Filipino imports, Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins got the better of RJ Abarrientos and the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 72-64.

Parks had 6 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal for Nagoya, while Abarrientos only came up with 1 assist in 8 minutes of action for Shinshu.

Nagoya stayed undefeated at 5-0, while Shinshu fell to 2-3. 

Meanwhile, Carl Tamayo and the defending champion Ryukyu Golden Kings absorbed their first loss of the season, falling to the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 89-66.

Tamayo failed to make the most of his 20-minute playing time as he put together just 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Over in Division 2, Kiefer Ravena had an all-around performance for the Shiga Lakes in their 96-66 thrashing of the Bambitious Nara.

Kiefer racked up 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists to help Shiga capture its second win in five matches. 

Finally, Greg Slaughter and the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka rose to a 4-1 record after crushing the Niigata Albirex BB, 90-70.

Slaughter tallied 2 points and 3 rebounds in a little less than 6 minutes of play. – Rappler.com 

