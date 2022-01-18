Juan Gomez de Liaño, Earthfriends Tokyo Z part ways in B. League

BOUNCE BACK. Juan Gomez de Liano and the Earthfriends Tokyo Z try to avoid a weekend sweep.

Filipino basketball player Juan Gomez de Liaño will be leaving B2 League team Earthfriends Tokyo Z, the club announced on January 18.

“At Earthfriends Tokyo Z, we have decided to cancel the contract of Juan Gomez de Liaño for the B.LEAGUE 2020-21 season after a mutual agreement,” wrote the club on their website.

However, the club was not able to disclose the details on the mutual agreement with Gomez de Liaño.

“We had a lot of discussions between the team and the players, and it was like this, but during that time, we were very sorry that we couldn’t explain the situation to everyone,” added Earthfriends.



“We are in the middle of the season, but thank you for your support for Juan Gomez de Liaño.”

Gomez de Liaño will then be added to the club’s free player negotiation list for other teams open to signing the Asian import.

The 22-year-old Filipino last saw action for the Tokyo club last December 4, where he was limited to 2 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds with 3 turnovers in 24 minutes as a starter. Earthfriends lost to the Aomori Wat’s 65-89.

Earthfriends Tokyo Z is currently ranked No. 13 out 14 teams in the second division of the B. League with a 5-25 record. – Rappler.com