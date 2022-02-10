Kai Sotto, Adelaide make NBL return after shock Melbourne win

Kai Sotto looks to continue his hot streak as the Adelaide 36ers return to NBL action following a COVID-19 stoppage

MANILA, Philippines – Following a forced one-week break due to COVID-19, the Adelaide 36ers are once again set for a return in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) on Friday, February 11, 4:30 pm, Manila time, against the Brisbane Bullets.

The league has also tentatively cleared the Sixers for three makeup games for the rest of the month. They will now face the Cairns Taipans on Sunday, February 20, 10 am, the Illawarra Hawks on Friday, February 25, 4:30 pm, and the Sydney Kings on Sunday, February 27, 10 am.

With the team officially back in action, Filipino sensation Kai Sotto looks to continue his hot streak, where he tallied a pro career-high 12 points in three straight games.

Prior to the untimely stoppage, this game stretch was capped with a clutch performance in Adelaide’s stunning 88-83 upset over the defending champion Melbourne United.

Sotto now aims to keep it going against the struggling Bullets, holders of a 4-7 record in the ninth spot of the 10-team league. Likewise, the Sixers are also trying to get out of a slump, and improve on a 4-6 slate in eighth place.

Thanks to his recent hot stretch while filling in for injured ex-NBA center Isaac Humphries, the 7-foot-3 teenager is now averaging 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in just under 16 minutes per game.

Adelaide head coach CJ Bruton, who has always preached patience regarding Sotto’s development, even said that his ward’s leap to the NBA is only a matter of time, and that he is pushing for the 19-year-old to be a future first-round pick in the NBA draft.

Regardless of what happens to Sotto’s future outside the NBL, the Sixers have made it clear that they are all-in on the development of their prized recruit.

So far, the results have been promising through the team’s steady and measured exposure. – Rappler.com