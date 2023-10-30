Justin Gutang steps up as Changwon scores back-to-back KBL wins

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PASS. Justin Gutang in action for the Changwon LG Sakers in the Korean Basketball League.

Justin Gutang scores in double figures in back-to-back games as the Changwon LG Sakers beat SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus as well as the Seoul Samsung Thunders

MANILA, Philippines – Former College of St. Benilde Blazers standout Justin Gutang turned in efficient performances over the weekend to help the Changwon LG Sakers pick up back-to-back wins in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

In a matchup between two Filipino imports last Saturday, October 28, Gutang got the better of SJ Belangel as Changwon scored a 92-83 win over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus.

Gutang made the most of his 12-minute playing time, knocking down five of his six field goal attempts to finish with 12 points along with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Belangel, for his part, dropped 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 1 rebound, and 4 assists in 33 minutes of action.

Gutang and the LG Sakers then followed it up with a 90-69 demolition of the Seoul Samsung Thunders on Sunday, October 29.

The 6-foot-4 swingman rode on the momentum and produced 19 points this time on an 8-of-11 field goal clip to go with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in over 22 minutes.

Elsewhere, Rhenz Abando and the defending champion Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters pulled off a 63-59 escape against Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom on Saturday.

Abando was one rebound shy of a double-double as he tallied 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, 9 boards, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Meanwhile, Ildefonso went scoreless and recorded only 1 block in close to six minutes of play.

Filipino imports Ethan Alvano and Joshua Torralba also made an impact for the Wonju DB Promy and the Goyang Sono Sky Thunders, respectively.

Alvano filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in Wonju’s 101-90 triumph over the Busan KCC Egis on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former Blackwater Bossing guard Torralba had 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in Goyang’s 99-88 Sunday win versus the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus.

Juan Gomez de Liaño was the lone Filipino import who did not see action over the weekend as his Seoul SK Knights bowed to Belangel’s Daegu on Sunday, 96-94.

Belangel came up with 9 points, 1 rebound, and 5 assists in Daegu’s narrow win. – Rappler.com