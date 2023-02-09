Kyrie Irving throws subtle shade at Nets after Kevin Durant trade to Suns

‘I’m just glad he got out of there,’ says Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving of his former teammate Kevin Durant’s departure from the Brooklyn Nets

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Just a week ago, the Brooklyn Nets still had the combo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, arguably the best 1-2 punch in the entire NBA. That’s a thing of the past now, with the Nets sending Irving to the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in deals that happened just a few days apart from each other.

With both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant no longer in Brooklyn, it’s only a matter of time before we hear interesting quotes from the two about their time with the Nets. Irving had already started it when he spoke about Durant’s trade to the Suns.

“I’m just glad he got out of there,” Kyrie Irving told ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly following the Mavs’ road win versus the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night about the shocking trade that shifts the balance of power in the Western Conference.

Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant trade from Nets to Suns:



"It's not the first time we'll be in competition as brothers. I'm just praying for his happiness. We just cared about seeing each other in places that we can thrive, together or apart… I’m just glad he got out of there.” pic.twitter.com/FveM52UaTP — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 9, 2023

Despite previous speculations that Kevin Durant wouldn’t ask the Nets for a trade after Kyrie Irving was sent to the Mavs, the Nets still pulled the trigger to part ways with the superstar forward.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Durant let the Nets know of his desire to be traded to the Suns, and that’s exactly where he will be opening the next chapter of his NBA career.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in his debut for the Mavs, making 9 of his 17 attempts from the floor while also coming up with 5 assists and 4 rebounds in 37 minutes of action as the Mavs took down the Clippers, 110-104.

He can look forward to playing alongside Luka Doncic for the first time when the Mavs play the Sacramento Kings on the road this coming Friday. – Rappler.com