SCHEDULE: 2022 NBA Finals, Philippine time

MANILA, Philippines – Will the Golden State Warriors reignite their dynasty or will the Boston Celtics end a decade-long wait for an NBA title?

The Warriors and the Celtics collide as they vie for the coveted Larry O’Brien championship trophy in what is expected to be a hard-fought best-of-seven NBA Finals. (FAST FACTS: History at stake as Warriors, Celtics clash in NBA Finals)

With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green back together and healthy, the Warriors eye their fourth title in eight seasons after missing the playoffs the last two years.

Meanwhile, the Celtics shoot for their first championship since 2008 and a record 18th NBA crown with the trio of Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown leading the way.

Here is the schedule of the NBA Finals:

