‘Extra motivated’ Bulanadi shows promise in San Miguel debut

LEFTY GUNNER. Allyn Bulanadi provides spark off the bench for San Miguel.

Allyn Bulanadi delivers for San Miguel after being traded twice prior to the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Allyn Bulanadi looked right at home at San Miguel as he showed promise in his debut for the Beermen.

Bulanadi provided spark off the bench and chalked up 16 points in 18 minutes to help San Miguel cruise to a 124-93 blowout win over Phoenix in its PBA Governors’ Cup opener on Sunday, January 29.

The former San Sebastian standout dropped 13 points in the first half of the romp that saw the Beermen lead by as many as 33 points.

“It was my first game for San Miguel so I was excited,” Bulanadi said in Filipino. “But I’m not content, I still want to have a better performance next game.”

Bulanadi played his first three conferences with Alaska/Converge before the FiberXers shipped him to NorthPort through a one-for-one deal for Jerrick Balanza prior to the conference.

His Batang Pier stint proved short-lived as they eventually sent him to the Beermen.

The lefty gunner admitted being caught by surprise of the trade, considering he was seen as a franchise cornerstone at Converge after the Aces picked him fourth in the special Gilas Pilipinas round of the 2019 PBA Draft.

The FiberXers went on to acquire the Alaska franchise as the Aces retired from the PBA.

“I did not expect that,” said Bulanadi. “But I needed to accept it. Then move on and go back to work.”

As he gets a new start at San Miguel, Bulanadi said he is determined to deliver for the Beermen, who are seeking to capture their second championship of the season after ruling the Philippine Cup last year.

“I’m extra motivated because I’ve been on so many teams. I’m not doing anything new in my routine. I’m just extra motivated,” he said. – Rappler.com